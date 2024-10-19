Joel Embiid, Paul George Have ‘Chance’ to Face Bucks Next Week
Following the preseason finale against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers are unsure about the status of two members of the star trio for the team’s opening night next Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Since firing up training camp at the beginning of October, the Sixers haven’t had Joel Embiid participating in any scrimmage action. Three preseason games went by without an appearance from the big man on the court. Ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers announced that Embiid would miss the entire preseason.
While Embiid isn’t known to be dealing with an injury at this time, the team is sticking to a rest plan after he battled knee concerns throughout the 2023-2024 season and into the postseason run.
As for George, he got the first preseason game off before debuting last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Saturday night in Boston served as another rest night for the nine-time All-Star, but he returned to action on Monday in Atlanta.
During the second quarter, George injured his knee. The MRI results handed the Sixers a best-case scenario situation. With no structural damage, George avoided a long-term setback. According to a team official, he’ll be evaluated once again next week.
Does 76ers head coach Nick Nurse expect one or both of the stars to be available for the Bucks game? He believes it’s a possibility.
“You obviously got the report from last night that Paul was going to be reevaluated in a week, so that gives us a chance,” Nurse said on Wednesday night. “That’s the day before opening night. I would say at the beginning of next week [we’ll know]. Probably Monday—Tuesday at the latest. Obviously, that’s about as far as you can go.”
If George and Embiid aren’t ready for Wednesday’s action, the next possible date for their return would be in one week. On October 25, the Sixers pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors. While the team would like to begin working on the Embiid-George-Maxey trio as soon as possible, they understand they can’t rush their top stars on the floor as they are looking to be as healthy as possible come April.