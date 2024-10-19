All 76ers

Joel Embiid, Paul George Have ‘Chance’ to Face Bucks Next Week

Nick Nurse discussed the possibility of Joel Embiid and Paul George playing against the Bucks next week.

Justin Grasso

Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts up a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) puts up a shot against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Following the preseason finale against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers are unsure about the status of two members of the star trio for the team’s opening night next Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since firing up training camp at the beginning of October, the Sixers haven’t had Joel Embiid participating in any scrimmage action. Three preseason games went by without an appearance from the big man on the court. Ahead of the Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers announced that Embiid would miss the entire preseason.

While Embiid isn’t known to be dealing with an injury at this time, the team is sticking to a rest plan after he battled knee concerns throughout the 2023-2024 season and into the postseason run.

Joel Embiid competing against the Bucks.
Mar 4, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) works the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As for George, he got the first preseason game off before debuting last Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A Saturday night in Boston served as another rest night for the nine-time All-Star, but he returned to action on Monday in Atlanta.

During the second quarter, George injured his knee. The MRI results handed the Sixers a best-case scenario situation. With no structural damage, George avoided a long-term setback. According to a team official, he’ll be evaluated once again next week.

Does 76ers head coach Nick Nurse expect one or both of the stars to be available for the Bucks game? He believes it’s a possibility.

“You obviously got the report from last night that Paul was going to be reevaluated in a week, so that gives us a chance,” Nurse said on Wednesday night. “That’s the day before opening night. I would say at the beginning of next week [we’ll know]. Probably Monday—Tuesday at the latest. Obviously, that’s about as far as you can go.”

If George and Embiid aren’t ready for Wednesday’s action, the next possible date for their return would be in one week. On October 25, the Sixers pay a visit to the Toronto Raptors. While the team would like to begin working on the Embiid-George-Maxey trio as soon as possible, they understand they can’t rush their top stars on the floor as they are looking to be as healthy as possible come April.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation

