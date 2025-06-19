Former 76ers Forward Comments on Wild Ace Bailey Situation
Ace Bailey may be this year’s most intriguing NBA Draft prospect. Many mock drafts projected Bailey as a top-three prospect, but his refusal to meet with any teams may cause his stock to plummet. The 18-year-old agreed to only one private pre-draft workout, with the Philadelphia 76ers, which he later canceled.
In an interview with ESPN Radio’s Jason Dumas, Marcus Morris said that Bailey should be attending pre-draft workouts. The 12-year NBA veteran emphasized that workouts can influence future relationships within the league.
"If I'm Ace Bailey, I'm working out. I’m like ‘I’m a basketball player. This is what I do’... I want to answer those questions for myself. I want to get in front of people. Even if they don’t draft me, you still have a long career. You can still end up back there… You’ve gotta think about the long term game. This is one year. This is the draft. You can’t tell somebody ‘I’m not trying to workout’. These are all NBA teams, and that’s for your future."
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his lone season at Rutgers. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team for his efforts.
The 76ers have not ruled out drafting Bailey, as he was scouted at Rutgers and interviewed at the draft combine. Still, VJ Edgecombe appears to be Philadelphia’s leading candidate for the No. 3 pick after a positive workout with the team.
There is no doubt that Bailey will be selected on draft night, though there is a plausible chance that he will be chosen later than originally anticipated. Morris might have a point, that Bailey’s pre-draft snubs could impact his long-term future in the league.