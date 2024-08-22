Former Sixers Link With Paul George at NBA Legend’s Event
This week, several former members of the Philadelphia 76ers linked with one of the team’s newest members out in Hong Kong.
For a charity event put together by the legendary center Yao Ming, Paul George reunited with his former teammate, James Harden. Even Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was in the mix as well.
While George has participated in a Pro-AM recently out West, he had some fun outside of the country as he enjoys the final weeks of the summer before heading into his first training camp with the 76ers.
Earlier this week, the Sixers announced they would begin training camp on October 1. For the third straight season, the team will hit the road with plans to prepare for the 2024-2025 NBA season in the Bahamas.
For George, he’ll get a few days to practice with his new teammates before embarking on a new journey.
After the 2024 NBA Playoffs, George wrapped up his fifth season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Last year, George gained the opportunity to share the court with James Harden after the Sixers traded away the ten-time All-Star for several expiring veterans.
The Clippers hoped to keep the trio of George, Harden, and Kawhi Leonard intact beyond last season. The plan to retain Harden in free agency worked out. As for George, he searched for a fresh start.
George looks to become another co-star to 76ers center Joel Embiid for next season and beyond. Prior to the Harden stint, the Sixers put Jimmy Butler alongside the seven-footer for a season. Butler and Embiid grew close, but the veteran forward didn’t see a long-term fit with the Sixers.
During the 2019 offseason, Butler reached a sign-and-trade to land on the Heat. A few seasons later, the Sixers added Harden through a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. After spending a season and a half with the 76ers, Harden desired a fresh start, and he got it just a couple of games into the 2024-2025 season.
Two of the standouts at Yao Ming’s charity event couldn’t help get the Sixers back to the NBA Finals stage. Philly hopes the George era is what moves the needle.