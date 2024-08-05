Furkan Korkmaz Reveals Message for 76ers Months After Trade
Months before the 2023-2024 NBA regular season concluded, the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways with Furkan Korkmaz.
At the trade deadline, the team struck a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs. Korkmaz was shipped to the Pacers in the trade that allowed the Sixers to pick up Buddy Hield.
Unfortunately for Korkmaz, his season wouldn’t continue in Indiana. The Turkish sharpshooter was waived after the deadline passed. Although Korkmaz desired a fresh start somewhere else, he wouldn’t get it before the 2023-2024 season concluded.
At the time, Korkmaz didn’t have much to say publicly regarding his departure. On Monday, he finally sent a farewell message to the Sixers’ organization and its fans.
“To the Sixers Family, I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye, but now I want to take a moment to do so,” Korkmaz wrote on X. “Thank you to the Sixers organization, to the amazing fans, and to my coaches and teammates. Your support and love have been incredible. I’ve made incredible friendships along the way, and I’m grateful for every moment spent on and off the court. We’ve shared so many good and tough times together. Philadelphia, The City of Brotherly Love, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the memories and the journey. Now, a new chapter begins in my career.”
The NBA free agency market opened weeks ago, and Korkmaz hasn’t been linked to any teams since. It appears a lack of interest in the NBA has led Korkmaz down a different path. Recently, a report suggested Korkmaz was on pace to join AS Monaco.
The 27-year-old veteran joined the Sixers in 2017. After he became the team’s 26th overall pick in 2016, Korkmaz spent seven seasons with the Sixers. His best run came in 2019-2020 when Korkmaz appeared in 72 games, producing a career-high ten points per outing while shooting 40 percent from three.
He leaves the Sixers with 328 games of experience. Throughout his career, Korkmaz produced seven points, two rebounds, and one assist while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
