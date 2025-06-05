Jared McCain Tries Viral Social Media Trend on Philadelphia 76ers Vet
Despite the fact that his rookie season was cut short due to injury, Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain always maintained a positive attitude. He has carried this into the offseason, as he recently tested out a viral social media trend on one of his older teammates.
Ahead of this year's NBA Finals, the league announced a handful of players who will be helping out as social media correspondents. Among those selected was McCain, who will be around for the first matchup between the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
Before helping out with finals coverage, McCain decided to have some fun with one of his Sixers' teammates. In recent weeks, a trend has gone around online where people randomly call a friend to tell them goodnight. McCain switched things up a little, as he called Kyle Lowry early in the morning. As expected, the veteran guard was shocked and confused throughout the entirety of their conversation.
Heading into his first year in the NBA, McCain had an array of veterans to lean on for mentorship. However, seeing that he grew up watching Lowry, he instantly clung to the former All-Star and champion. Comical moments like this are a testament to the kind of relationship they have built since McCain joined the Sixers.
Looking ahead, it's unclear if McCain will still have Lowry to lean on as he navigates the early stages of his NBA career. The veteran point guard is set to hit free agency this summer, and at the age of 39, there is no telling if the front office will re-sign him for a second full season.
While helping out with the finals, McCain continues to rehab his knee injury from this season in preparation of being a full go for the 2026 campaign.