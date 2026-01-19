Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are heavily favored on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers have just 10 wins this season, but they have won four of their last 10 games heading into this matchup on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Philadelphia has fallen back into the play-in tournament mix in the East with back-to-back losses, but it’s still shown some serious promise with Joel Embiid and Paul George staying relatively healthy (for now) this season. Both players are questionable on the front end of a back-to-back on Monday.

This is a winnable matchup for the Sixers, as the Pacers are one of the worst road teams in the league, going 2-17 in their 19 games.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Jan. 19.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Pacers +8.5 (-120)

76ers -8.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Pacers: +270

76ers: -340

Total

227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pacers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pacers record: 10-33

76ers record: 22-18

Pacers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Kam Jones – doubtful

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Obi Toppin – out

Ethan Thompson – doubtful

Taelon Peter – doubtful

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – questionable

Paul George – questionable

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Jared McCain – doubtful

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Pacers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Tyrese Maxey is having a great season shooting the ball, as he's knocked down 40.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. However, this is a tough matchup on Monday against a Pacers team that is No. 1 in opponent 3s made per game and No. 2 in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Maxey missed Philly's earlier matchup with the Pacers, but I think there's an argument for him to fall short of this prop on Monday.

Indiana ranks 27th in the league in opponent points in the paint per game, so that would set up well for Maxey to drive the ball to the basket on Monday. He's knocked down over three shots from deep per game this season, but the star guard has failed to clear this line in four of his last five games.

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

George and Embiid are questionable on Monday night against the Pacers, but I’m buying the 76ers regardless in this matchup.

This season, the Pacers are by far the worst road team in the NBA, going 2-17 straight up while posting a league-worst net rating of -13.8.

The Pacers are just 8-11 against the spread in road games, and they have an average scoring margin of -14.2 points in those matchups. So, even a short-handed Sixers team should be able to win this matchup pretty handily.

Philadelphia is 13-5 against teams that are below .500 this season, and it beat the Pacers by 10 earlier this season (at home) even with Maxey out.

Maxey will be in action in this game, which gives the 76ers an even higher ceiling on offense.

I think this is a no-brainer bet with Indiana better off finishing with one of the worst records in the league this season to secure a better draft pick.

Pick: 76ers -8.5 (+100 at DraftKings)

