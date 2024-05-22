JJ Redick Gets Emotional Speaking About Former Sixers Fan Favorite
Years after his time as a fan favorite with the Philadelphia 76ers, T.J. McConnell finds himself in the Eastern Conference finals. Following what has been an impressive run from the veteran guard, one of his former teammates had nothing but nice things to say about him.
While speaking with Richard Jefferson on his podcast, JJ Redick reflected on what McConnell has done for the Indiana Pacers in the postseason. He admitted the two are very close off the court, and he's grateful to be able to watch him play up close.
"He is like a brother to me. He is one of my closest friends, I love that dude. I think he is one of the most outstanding human beings I've ever met in my life," Redick said. "For me to sit there today and watch a friend, a brother, just put on that performance in the Garden in a Game 7 to help his team get to the conference finals...Man, I love sports."
McConnell wasn't a feature player in the Pacers' rotation in the regular season, but has been a key contributor in the playoffs. In their series against the New York Knicks, he averaged 11.9 PPG and 6.0 APG while shooting 51.3% from the field. McConnell finished Game 7 with 12 points and seven assists in 24 minutes off the bench.
As Redick mentioned, the two did cross paths during their respective time with the Sixers. They were teammates from 2017 and 2019, and both departed in the same offseason. Redick has since moved on to a career in broadcasting, while McConnell finds himself on the brink of an NBA Finals appearance.