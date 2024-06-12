All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers 2024 Preseason Matchup Revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic in the 2024 Preseason.

Justin Grasso

Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) in the first quarter at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports / Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic announced its four-game preseason run ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

On the final leg of the schedule, the Magic will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The matchup will take place on October 18, tipping off at 7 PM ET.

Heading into next year, the Magic plan to work themselves back into playoff contention. For several seasons, the Magic were recognized as one of the NBA’s young and rebuilding rosters.

After finding a franchise player in Paolo Banchero, the Magic built a competitive roster around the former first-overall pick, which helped them compete in the postseason in 2024.

The Magic finished the 2023-2024 regular season with a 47-35 record. They clinched the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, which put them in a first round battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was a hard-fought series, which needed a full seven games to settle. While the Magic put up a good fight, they fell short 3-4 in the end. Now, they are looking to bounce back, and could have a key addition or two when they debut for next year, as Orlando possesses plenty of cap space going into free agency this summer.

The Sixers are in a similar boat. As most of their roster from the 2023-2024 run is set to test free agency, Philly will be loaded with cap space to re-sign Tyrese Maxey and potentially another star, along with a handful of veteran role players.

While preseason won’t count for anything, the mini schedule will be important for Philadelphia in October since they are expected to have a much different look this time around.

The October 18 matchup against the Magic could be the Sixers’ final look at their roster before the games begin to count towards the 2024-2025 record.

Soon, the team’s full preseason schedule should be released.

