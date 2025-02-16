Kendrick Perkins Blasts 76ers Star Paul George for 2-Point Performance
After suffering a finger injury against the Chicago Bulls in January, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has had to play with a protective brace on his non-shooting hand. Despite doing everything he can to remain available for his team, one former player turned analysts sounded off on his latest performance.
On Wednesday night, the Sixers squared off against the Brooklyn Nets in their final game before the All-Star break. Things were close down the stretch, but they ended up falling just short. Brookyln was able to take care of busness on their home floor and secure a 100-96 win over PG and company.
Due to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey being sidelined due to injury, George was the lone star in the lineup for the Sixers in this matchup. He was unable to lead the charge, having his least productive game of the year thus far. In 36 minutes of action, George recorded just two points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field.
While on NBA Today Thursday, Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on PG's performance against the Nets. He feels it is unacceptable for a player of his caliber to only score two points in a game.
"I understand you go through injuries, but if you and the floor and you playing, dammit you got to produce," Perkins said. "I'm not saying he should have went out there and had 40, but two points is unacceptable...At the end of the day, you were brought over to move the needle in some type of fashion, and he's not doing that."
As we approach the home stretch of the regular season, George's production is slightly below what we've grown accustomed to see from him in the NBA. Across 35 appearances, he is averaging 16.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.4 APG while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.
The All-Star break could provide strongly benefit a player like George, as he now has a week to allow his finger injury to recover without having to play in games. He and the Sixers will return to action on February 20th in a matchup against the Boston Celtics.