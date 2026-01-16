Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this week on Friday night. Cleveland blew out the home side 133-107 on Wednesday night, but the 76ers are still favored tonight.

Neither team has been able to find much consistency this season as the Cavaliers have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games, and Philadelphia is 3-3 in its last six contests.

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cavaliers +2.5 (-105)

76ers -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cavaliers: +120

76ers: -142

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, FDSN OH, NBCSP

Cavaliers record: 23-19

76ers record: 22-17

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Cavaliers Injury Report

Darius Garland – out

Chris Livingston – out

Sam Merrill – out

Max Strus – out

Luke Travers – out

Dean Wade – out

76ers Injury Report

Dominick Barlow – questionable

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Joel Embiid – probable

Paul George – probable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Paul George battled injuries last season, playing in just 41 games and seeing his points per game dip six points down to 16.2. That seems to be the type of player he is at this point in his career, as he’s averaging 16.0 points per game again this season.

This line reflects that, though, and he’s been averaging 3.6 assists per game to get to nearly exactly this 19.5 line.

George had 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting (2 of 4 from deep) and four assists on Wednesday night against the Cavaliers. That was his third straight game with at least 20 points plus assists, bringing him up to a 59% clip this season.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Given how inconsistent both of these teams have been, and how poorly Joel Embiid played on Wednesday night, I’m taking the 76ers to bounce back at home tonight.

Philadelphia is 10-10 at home this season, while Cleveland is 9-9 on the road. There really isn’t too much separating these two squads, with the Cavaliers at 23 wins and the 76ers at 22 wins.

I don’t have too much confidence in either side, but the Cavs are 14-28 against the spread this season while the 76ers are 23-16 and 14-9 as the favorite.

Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.