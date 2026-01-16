Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time this week on Friday night. Cleveland blew out the home side 133-107 on Wednesday night, but the 76ers are still favored tonight.
Neither team has been able to find much consistency this season as the Cavaliers have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games, and Philadelphia is 3-3 in its last six contests.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Cavaliers +2.5 (-105)
- 76ers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cavaliers: +120
- 76ers: -142
Total
- 232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cavaliers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, FDSN OH, NBCSP
- Cavaliers record: 23-19
- 76ers record: 22-17
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Max Strus – out
- Luke Travers – out
- Dean Wade – out
76ers Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Joel Embiid – probable
- Paul George – probable
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – available
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
Paul George battled injuries last season, playing in just 41 games and seeing his points per game dip six points down to 16.2. That seems to be the type of player he is at this point in his career, as he’s averaging 16.0 points per game again this season.
This line reflects that, though, and he’s been averaging 3.6 assists per game to get to nearly exactly this 19.5 line.
George had 17 points on 7 of 14 shooting (2 of 4 from deep) and four assists on Wednesday night against the Cavaliers. That was his third straight game with at least 20 points plus assists, bringing him up to a 59% clip this season.
Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Given how inconsistent both of these teams have been, and how poorly Joel Embiid played on Wednesday night, I’m taking the 76ers to bounce back at home tonight.
Philadelphia is 10-10 at home this season, while Cleveland is 9-9 on the road. There really isn’t too much separating these two squads, with the Cavaliers at 23 wins and the 76ers at 22 wins.
I don’t have too much confidence in either side, but the Cavs are 14-28 against the spread this season while the 76ers are 23-16 and 14-9 as the favorite.
Pick: 76ers -2.5 (-115)
