6-Time NBA All-Star Reveals 76ers Were on Free Agency Radar
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made numerous signings in free agency to bolster the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their biggest splash was bringing in Paul George, and it seems they had the interest of another big name on the market.
On the latest episode of his Podcast P show, George had on longtime NBA forward DeMar DeRozan. Seeing that both players switched teams this offseason, free agency was among the numerous topics that they discussed.
As a six-time All-Star, DeRozan was also a notable name on the free agent market this summer. He ended up landing a three-year deal worth $73.8 million via a sign-and-trade. Moving forward, DeRozan will be helping the Sacramento Kings attempt to contend in the West alongisde De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
When talking about the decision to go to the Kings, DeRozan admitted he had to wait to see what PG would do in free agency before making a move. When asked what teams he was considering, the Sixers were one of the first names mentioned.
"I was thinking about Philly," DeRozan said. "Philly was definitely an option. The Lakers were an option, always, Clippers was an option, and Heat was an option. Those teams for sure."
DeRozan, 35, is coming off a season with the Chicago Bulls where he averaged 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.3 APG. While he is still a high-impact player in the league, the Sixers landed George was still the best move.
DeRozan would have also added another dynamic scorer to the Sixers' lineup, but it would have come with some complications. Seeing that he also likes to do most of his damage in the mid-range, the fit alongside Embiid could be seen as questionable. That said, some positives would have been that he is a rather durable player and is known for hitting big shots in the clutch.
Seeing that the Sixers made out with a well-fitting big three, this hypothetical move shouldn't mean much. However, it is still an interesting what if in the event that PG opted not to come to Philly.