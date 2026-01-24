Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Jan. 24

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to close out their homestand on a high note when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon.

The Sixers are 2-3 on the homestand thus far, dropping the first two to Cleveland before alternating wins and losses in their last three. Meanwhile, the Knicks just ended a four-game losing streak with a blowout win against the Nets, holding Brooklyn to just 66 points in the victory.

Philadelphia took the first meeting of the season, 130-119, at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have this game right around a pick’em at the best betting sites on Saturday afternoon.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Saturday afternoon’s NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.0 (-110)

76ers +1.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks: -116

76ers: +102

Total

228.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Knicks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN Unlimited

Knicks record: 27-18

76ers record: 24-19

Knicks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable

76ers Injury Report

Paul George – questionable

Joel Embiid – questionable

Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kelly Oubre Jr. OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-164

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in his third year with the Sixers, and he’s feeling right at home in Philadelphia. He’s averaging 1.9 three-pointers made per game on 5.0 attempts, and he’s been hot as of late.

The veteran is 9 for 15 from deep in his last two games, and has multiple three pointers in his last five contests (15 for 28, 53.6%).

The Knicks allow 14.6 three-pointers per game, including three to small forwards. Oubre Jr. should stay hot tonight at home.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The Knicks may have ended their losing streak against the Nets, but Brooklyn isn’t exactly a measuring-stick team this season. The 76ers are riding high after upsetting the Rockets, and should keep the good vibes rolling into Saturday afternoon’s matchup.

New York is just 8-12 on the road this season, while Philadelphia is 12-12 at home. I’ll back the 76ers at home after taking down their rivals earlier this season on the road.

Pick: 76ers moneyline (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.