Knicks Coach Unhappy With Disparity in Calls vs. Sixers
The first-round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks features a pair of stars who are good at getting to the free-throw line. Through the first three games of the series, one coach shared his thoughts on how Joel Embiid and Jalen Brunson are being handled by the officials.
After winning the first two games of the series, the Knicks suffered their first defeat in Game # on Thursday night. During his postgame media availability, Tom Thibodeau reflected on the free-throw disparity between Brunson and Embiid. The Knicks star attempted 12 free throws in the game, compared to 21 for the reigning MVP.
Thibodeau feels both players are drawing contact to get to the line, but Embiid is being handled a little differently than Brunson.
“I’ll send my clips in like I do every game, and then they’ll say marginal contact,” Thibodeau told reporters. “And then we’ll have marginal contact on Embiid and he’ll be at the line 21 times. That’s the way it works.”
After struggling offensively the first two games, Brunson finally had a breakout performance on Thursday night. The first-time All-Star finished with 39 points to go along with two rebounds and 13 assists. However, it wasn’t enough for the Knicks to secure a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
Embiid also had a breakout showing, posting a new playoff career-high in points with 50. It was an efficient night for the superstar big man, shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 19-for-21 from the line. Behind this dominant showing, the Sixers were able to secure a 125-114 victory.
These teams will now once again enjoy two days off before taking the floor Sunday for Game 4 in an afternoon matchup.