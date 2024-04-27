All 76ers

Knicks Coach Unhappy With Disparity in Calls vs. Sixers

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't happy with Joel Embiid's free throw total in Game 3.

Justin Grasso

Apr 9, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau gestures to his team
Apr 9, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau gestures to his team / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first-round matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks features a pair of stars who are good at getting to the free-throw line. Through the first three games of the series, one coach shared his thoughts on how Joel Embiid and Jalen Brunson are being handled by the officials.

After winning the first two games of the series, the Knicks suffered their first defeat in Game # on Thursday night. During his postgame media availability, Tom Thibodeau reflected on the free-throw disparity between Brunson and Embiid. The Knicks star attempted 12 free throws in the game, compared to 21 for the reigning MVP.

Thibodeau feels both players are drawing contact to get to the line, but Embiid is being handled a little differently than Brunson.

“I’ll send my clips in like I do every game, and then they’ll say marginal contact,” Thibodeau told reporters. “And then we’ll have marginal contact on Embiid and he’ll be at the line 21 times. That’s the way it works.”

After struggling offensively the first two games, Brunson finally had a breakout performance on Thursday night. The first-time All-Star finished with 39 points to go along with two rebounds and 13 assists. However, it wasn’t enough for the Knicks to secure a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Embiid also had a breakout showing, posting a new playoff career-high in points with 50. It was an efficient night for the superstar big man, shooting 13-for-19 from the field and 19-for-21 from the line. Behind this dominant showing, the Sixers were able to secure a 125-114 victory.

These teams will now once again enjoy two days off before taking the floor Sunday for Game 4 in an afternoon matchup.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA