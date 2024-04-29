Knicks Veteran Dealing With Multiple Injuries After Game 4 vs. Sixers
While the New York Knicks have been fortunate to find success over the Philadelphia 76ers through the first four games of the first-round series, they haven’t had a ton of luck in the health department as of late.
Heading into the playoffs, the Knicks were aware they would miss their veteran forward, Julius Randle. While Randle hoped to return in time for the postseason, a setback left his season cut short.
The Knicks entered Games 1 and 2 of the series with just Randle on the injury report. That changed when the veteran center Mitchell Robinson found himself downgraded ahead of Game 3.
Robinson has been managing an ankle injury. While he was cleared to play in Game 3, his shift off the bench would last fewer than 12 minutes. After experiencing discomfort in his ankle during the first half, the Knicks ruled out Robinson for the remainder of Game 3.
After the game, it was revealed that Robinson was dealing with a sprained ankle. The veteran missed practice on Saturday, and was downgraded to questionable for Game 4.
Ultimately, Robinson was ruled out on Sunday. And once again, the Knicks found themselves in a difficult predicament regarding another key contributor.
Before Game 4, it was revealed that New York’s forward Bojan Bogdanovic suffered a wrist injury this postseason. While he could undergo surgery to repair his injury concerns, Bogdanovic planned to play through it. Unfortunately, he went down with a second injury on Sunday afternoon.
Just one minute into his Game 4 showing, Bogdanovic suffered an ankle injury. The Knicks diagnosed the veteran with a contusion and ruled him out for the rest of the afternoon. It’s unclear how severe the setback is, but Bogdanovic could become the second Knicks player to deal with a setback during the series.
Through the first three games, Bogdanovic averaged 16 minutes on the floor against the Sixers. While he struggled with his field goal percentage, knocking down just 29 percent of his attempts, Bogdanovic hit on 40 percent of his threes while producing eight points per game off the bench.
Following a Knicks victory in Game 4, the Sixers are facing elimination on Tuesday. Bogdanovic’s playing status for that matchup is currently unclear.