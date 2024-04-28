All 76ers

Knicks Veteran’s Injury Status for Game 4 vs. Sixers Revealed

What's Mitchell Robinson's status on the injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 4 matchup against the New York Knicks?

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to post up / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is OUT for Game 4.

The Game 3 matchup at the Wells Fargo Center between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks ended on a bad note for the visitors. Not only did the Knicks collect their first loss of the series, but they lost a veteran midway through the matchup.

Veteran big man Mitchell Robinson was already questionable leading up Thursday’s Game 3. The Knicks tossed around the idea of giving Robinson a night of rest to manage his injury. However, Robinson was cleared for action shortly before the game.

Robinson didn’t get a chance to finish the game, though. Coming off the bench for nearly 12 minutes in the first half, he found himself experiencing discomfort in his ankle after engaging in a physical first half. When the Knicks entered the second half, Robinson was ruled out.

According to the team, he was dealing with a sprained ankle. When the Knicks left the Wells Fargo Center, Robinson was spotted wearing a walking boot. That was a sign the Knicks could be without their veteran on Sunday for Game 4.

On Saturday, the Knicks held a practice session at the Wells Fargo Center. Robinson was reportedly not a participant. A few hours after practice concluded, the Knicks downgraded Robinson on the injury report to questionable.

Even with Robinson on the floor, the Knicks’ front court was already shorthanded. Heading into the series, they were down Julius Randle, who has been out with a shoulder injury.

Through the first two games of the series, Robinson averaged five points, eight rebounds, and two blocks while spending 24 minutes on the court per game.

After seeing his night cut short on Thursday, Robinson could miss Game 4 against the Sixers, which tips off at 1 PM ET on Sunday.

