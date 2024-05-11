Joel Embiid Tells Sixers Free Agent Veteran He’s ‘Coming Back’
Back in October, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up the first month of the 2023-2024 NBA season with the league’s first blockbuster deal.
As expected, the ten-time All-Star James Harden was sent packing to the Los Angeles Clippers, alongside PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev.
In return, the Sixers landed Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, Robert Covington, and Nic Batum.
Not everybody in the trade played a key role for the Sixers right away, but they all landed a chance eventually. In the end, just one ended up becoming a key contributor for the Sixers when they faced the New York Knicks in the playoffs.
Nic Batum appeared in 57 games for the Sixers, even drawing 38 starts. He averaged 26 minutes on the court throughout the season. With his veteran savviness, Batum garnered a key role for the 76ers, whether he was starting or coming off the bench.
After wrapping up the final season of his contract in Philadelphia, Batum has a lot of questions left unanswered right now. At 35 years old, Batum could call it a career, and hang up his jersey after being in the league since 2008.
If retirement isn’t in Batum’s plans at this time, then he’ll test the free agency market.
At this point, Batum made it clear his focus is on this summer’s Olympic run, where he’ll represent France. When he was asked about free agency, though, 76ers center Joel Embiid interrupted Batum’s postgame media scrum last week to send a message to the veteran forward.
“You’re coming back to the Sixers,” Embiid told Batum, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
It’s no surprise Embiid wants Batum back. Considering the veteran center has stressed that continuity is key for the Sixers moving forward, Embiid would like to see some of his current teammates retained as they prepare for the 2024-2025 run.
When it comes to Batum, he’s the ideal veteran role player to have around, as he can do a little bit of everything.
During the regular season, Batum averaged six points, four rebounds, and two assists while shooting 40 percent from deep. In the playoffs, he produced six points per game, along with six rebounds, and one assist. He improved his three-point shooting by one percent.
It will take some time before Batum figures out what’s next for his future in the NBA. If he wants to return for another season, the Sixers surely should consider re-signing him — especially considering Joel Embiid is under the impression that’s a possibility.