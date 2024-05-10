Former NBA All-Star Has Constructive Criticism for Sixers’ Joel Embiid

All 76ers

Dwight Howard has a suggestion for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to figure out how to put together a championship run after falling out of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks.

Part of their problem in recent postseason runs — including this year’s — has been the unlucky strike of health for the Sixers’ big man, Joel Embiid.

Since entering the NBA, Embiid has dealt with his unfair share of injuries. As dominant as he’s been in his career, Embiid continues to deal with physical setbacks on a yearly basis.

In January of 2024, Embiid suffered a meniscus injury, which required surgery to correct. He missed multiple months of action, and couldn’t return to the floor until the final two weeks of the regular season.

Embiid’s return was a major boost for a struggling Sixers team, but it was clear that he was not the best version of himself consistently throughout the round one series against the Knicks. After six games, the 76ers’ season ended.

Dwight Howard Has a Suggestion

Former 76ers center Dwight Howard has competed against Embiid and worked alongside him for a season.

Knowing the Sixers’ seven-footer well, Howard acknowledged Embiid as the most skilled big man he’s played with or against.

“He’s 7’2”, 7’3”, and he got the handles, he can shoot threes. He’s 390 — like he is big,” said Howard.

But with Howard’s praise came some constructive criticism. It’s nothing that Embiid hasn’t heard before, and Howard spoke from experience.

“I think he’s too heavy for the wear and tear of the NBA season,” said the former All-Star. “I think if he lose about 20 points, it’ll be great for his knees. He’ll be able to play a couple more years longer. He’ll be faster. He’ll probably be able to jump higher. I did go through a season where I lost weight. I lost 30 pounds in 30 days. The next year I came back with the Lakers and I was a lot leaner. I was a lot faster. I was jumping like I was 19 again. I really believe that if he loses that weight, he’ll be more mobile. I think it’ll be smart.”

Prior to the 2023-2024 NBA season, Embiid cleared 65 games in back to back regular season runs for the first time in his career. A 68-game run in 2022-2023 allowed Embiid to finish as the league’s MVP.

Unfortunately, the 2023-2024 run ended with just 39 games played. Not only was Embiid ineligible for major awards, but he wasn’t able to make it to the playoffs at one hundred percent.

Taking care of his body has become a major priority for Embiid for the last few seasons. As the 30-year-old big man reaches the height of his career, taking care of his physical health will be absolutely critical as the 76ers’ success hinges on his availability.

