LA Clippers Starter Reveals Thoughts on Sixers Free Agency Target
Will Paul George become a free agent this summer? That’s one of the burning questions across the league, as the All-Star wing has an expensive player option looming.
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of a handful of teams with its eyes on George, as he’s reportedly a free agency target for the cap rich Sixers.
However, Paul’s next move isn’t clear to the public. Right now, there are three options for the star sharpshooter: Exercise the option, sign an extension in LA, or hit the open market.
Every avenue for Paul George has its benefits. The one-year option would help him make nearly $50 million and allow him the opportunity to hit the open market once again next season if the Clippers come up short again in 2025.
Re-signing with the Clippers might be what George desires, as this time due to the familarity he has with the organization at this point, but it’s been speculated that the Clippers haven’t made the offer that George is hoping to get.
The third option would be to hit free agency, where the Sixers would more than likely offer George the contract the Clippers refused to put on the table.
The All-Star’s future is up in the air, and one of his teammates, Terance Mann, recently dished his thoughts on the situation on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
“I hope so,” Mann said, alluding to the idea that George could play for the Clippers again next year. “You ever know with this free agency stuff, but I really hope so. I think we had a great chance this year if we were healthy. So I hope we get him back.”
A betting person might put their money on George to stay in LA — whether it’s short-term or long-term at this point.
But it’s hard not to think that if the Clippers aren’t going to give George a max extension, he wouldn’t consider a possible move to Philadelphia, where he could earn more money and remain on a playoff contender, at worst.
Soon, we’ll see what’s next.