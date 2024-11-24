LA Clippers Will Miss Key Player vs 76ers on Sunday
The Los Angeles Clippers will be in a similar position as their opponent on Sunday night when they pay a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers, as they’ll be down some key players.
According to the Clippers’ injury report, the standout guard Norman Powell is dealing with a hamstring strain. As a result, he’ll get the night off in South Philly.
For Powell, the Sixers matchup will be his third-straight absence. When the Clippers faced the Orlando Magic at home on November 20, Powell missed his first set of action for the season. Two nights later, the Clippers hosted the Sacramento Kings and found themselves in the same position without Powell.
Right now, the Clippers don’t have a specific return date in place for Powell, but he’ll continue spectating from the sidelines for the time being.
In the absence of Paul George, who picked up and left for Philly over the summer, Powell has been one of the NBA’s surprising standouts early on. As his usage increased, Powell has shown the Clippers he has what it takes to star alongside the ten-time All-Star, James Harden.
In the 15 games leading up to his first string of absences this year, Powell has averaged 23 points on 49 percent shooting from the field. As he’s averaged eight threes per game, Powell is knocking down his long-range shots at a 49 percent clip. He’s also averaging two assists, three rebounds, and one steal per game.
As much as the Clippers miss Powell’s offensive value, they haven’t exactly fallen off in his absence. When Powell went down after a 25-minute shift in the victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers had put together a two-game win streak.
Since Powell has been off the floor, they won two more, creating four wins in a row. Without Powell against the Magic, the Clippers collected an 11-point win. When they faced the Sacramento Kings, they won by 16 points. The Clippers are 10-7 heading into Philly.
The Sixers and the Clippers will tip-off at 6 PM ET on Sunday.