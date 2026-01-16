Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers bring a four-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers are now 11-2 in their last 13 games after starting the season 6-21.

Toronto is coming off a road win in Indiana, but has alternated wins and losses in its last five games.

This will be the first of two meetings this season between the Clippers and Raptors.

The oddsmakers have the Raptors as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Clippers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Clippers -1.5 (-115)

Raptors +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Clippers: -125

Raptors: +105

Total

214.5 (Over -116/Under -107)

Clippers vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SC, SN

Clippers record: 17-23

Raptors record: 25-17

Clippers vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – out

John Collins – questionable

Derrick Jones Jr. – out

Kawhi Leonard – questionable

Chris Paul – out

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett – out

Jamison Battle – doubtful

Chucky Hepburn – out

Sandro Mamukelashvili – questionable

Jakob Poeltl – out

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Garrett Temple – questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter – out

Clippers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Kawhi Leonard is heating up from beyond the arc just in time to torment his former team. Leonard dropped in a season-high seven three-pointers on 11 attempts on Wednesday night in Washington, giving him at least three threes in five straight games and eight of his last 10 contests.

Leonard is now averaging 2.9 three-pointers made on 7.3 attempts per game this season. That’s not a great percentage (39.9%) overall, but he’s shooting 44% (51 for 116) in his last 13 games, with at least three threes in 10 of those contests.

Given how he is shooting recently, Leonard should let it fly in Toronto tonight.

Clippers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

It’s hard to bet against the Clippers right now, so I’m not going to.

Toronto has faltered in recent games, even dropping its last home game 115-102 to Philadelphia. The Raptors are still 13-9 at home while the Clippers are 6-14 on the road, but Los Angeles won its last two road games in Brooklyn and Detroit.

The Clippers are a well-oiled machine right now and should keep it going against an inconsistent Raptors squad.

Pick: Clippers -1.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.