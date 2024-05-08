All 76ers

Miami Heat Exec Addresses Future of Potential Sixers Trade Target

Pat Riley brushes off the idea of trading Jimmy Butler.

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a shot as
Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes up for a shot as / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Could Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler reunite back on the Philadelphia 76ers after being Eastern Conference rivals for all of these years?

Don’t count on it.

While Jimmy Butler has been painted as the perfect potential third star candidate for the 76ers entering their summer of plenty cap space, the Miami Heat currently do not have any plans to trade away the outspoken All-Star.

This week, Heat executive Pat Riley fielded questions about the state of the Eastern Conference’s eighth-seeded team and claimed that Butler would not be a trade candidate this offseason.

Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up the
Apr 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up the / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

“Who moves the needle the most on our team is Jimmy,” Riley said, according to The Athletic. “Jimmy moves the needle the most. He’s an incredible player.”

It’s still early on in the offseason. With the second round of the playoffs just getting started, a lot can happen over the next few months.

It seems the Heat are content with building around the 34-year-old Butler, who turns 35 before the start of next season. That only that changes if the veteran All-Star decides he wants out.

So far, Butler hasn’t given any indication he wants to move on from Miami. While the Heat struggled to put together a big postseason run this year, Butler didn’t have the opportunity to contribute as he was sidelined with an injury.

His most recent run with the Heat in the playoffs started on a strange note — entering the bracket as the eighth seed — and ended with them falling short against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Surely, the Heat need to make some key personnel changes to keep Butler happy. So far, it seems unlikely Butler is headed towards a trade demand.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA