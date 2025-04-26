NBA Announces Philadelphia 76ers Player as Hustle Award Finalist
On Friday afternoon, the NBA revealed the winner of the 2024-2025 Hustle Award. For the first time in his career, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is the recipient. He adds the acknowledgement to his already impressive resume.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele was considered for the award this season. When the NBA revealed the four other finalists, Yabusele popped up on the list as third, trailing only Green and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace.
The two players behind Yabusele are OKC’s Luguentz Dort and Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels.
It’s been quite the year for Yabusele, who was playing outside of the NBA for Real Madrid just a season ago. For some time, it seemed Yabusele’s NBA dreams had faded.
When he was 22, Yabusele was drafted by the Boston Celtics during the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 33 games during his rookie season, seeing the court for seven minutes per outing.
Yabusele picked up playing time in 41 games during his sophomore effort, and found himself cut loose by the Celtics during his third NBA offseason. It took Yabusele several seasons to get back into the NBA.
The French forward’s status as a hustle player shows just how hard he was working to earn long-term security in the NBA. During his first season with the Sixers, Yabusele appeared in 70 games. He played multiple roles for the team and averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from deep, along with six rebounds and two assists per game.
Yabusele made it clear that sticking around in the NBA is his plan. After an impressive comeback season, Yabusele is expected to garner interest in the open market as he’s set to become a free agent. The Sixers will do what they can to try to retain him.