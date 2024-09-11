NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Veteran Was Conflicted About Next Move
Longtime NBA veteran Nic Batum recently wrapped up a run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Less than a year after parting ways with the LA Clippers, Batum had plans to head back out West.
During the opening week of the 2024 NBA free agency period, Batum inked a reported two-year deal with the Clippers. In the weeks leading up to Batum’s free agency market, there was discussion about a potential return to the Sixers.
Several reports suggested the Sixers were interested in bringing back the 35-year-old forward. According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, that left Batum conflicted about his next move.
“He was going back and forth – at least from my understanding – (between) going back to Philly or going back to the team that traded him,” Bontemps said on ‘The Hoop Collective’ (h/t HoopsRumors). “I think family played a part in him going back to the Clippers. He was pretty comfortable out in L.A.”
Bontemps noted that Batum’s situation could be a disappointment for the Sixers as they felt he was close to returning.
Last season, the Clippers added Batum to the package that helped them land the ten-time All-Star guard James Harden. While the Sixers didn’t keep everybody from the trade, Batum stuck around and had a role throughout the regular season and in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
In 57 games, Batum averaged 26 minutes on the court and collected 38 starts. During that stretch, he produced six points, four rebounds, and two assists per game. The veteran knocked down 40 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
When the playoffs rolled around, Batum came off the bench for all six games. He put up six points per game on 41 percent shooting from three. The veteran also tacked on five rebounds and two assists per game.
It was clear Batum was a solid complementary piece to Joel Embiid in the front court. Not only did his quick release from three help the Sixers with their perimeter shooting and spacing, but his passing was highly underrated as well. Considering the Sixers’ biggest question mark this season surrounds the power forward position, Batum’s presence certainly would’ve offered more confidence in the position heading into training camp.
In the end, Batum’s going to collect a second stint with the Clippers. Before getting traded, he spent three full seasons in LA. The next two seasons could be his final laps in the NBA.