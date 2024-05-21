All 76ers

NBA Insider: Teams Monitoring Possible Trade for Sixers Rival’s Star

Would the Philadelphia 76ers consider taking a swing for New York Knicks' Julius Randle?

Justin Grasso

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks went blow-for-blow with the Indiana Pacers in round two.

Despite being the higher seed and the favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks fell short. Like the Sixers, New York has headed into the offseason earlier than desired.

The Knicks have some big questions moving forward regarding some of their key players. According to The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania, there is some interest in a potential Julius Randle trade from rival organizations.

What’s the Word on Randle?

“They are looking for that next player if he is available, whenever that’s going to be,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, regarding the Knicks’ interest in adding another high-impact player.

Is the return of the injured Julius Randle good enough to be the addition of a high-end player they are reportedly hoping to land? Or will Randle’s financial situation cause them to seek a trade sooner rather than later? Apparently, teams are keeping an eye on the situation.

“Julius Randle, he’s got a player option in 2025. He’s eligible for a four-year, $181.5 million contract extension this summer. Teams are monitoring this situation for sure because of how they handle that extension situation, if that is a conversation, what transpires will be interesting,” Charania explained. “If you think about movable assets, salary, obviously Julius Randle’s got the number if you are able to make a big trade.”

Would the Sixers Take a Swing on Randle?

With Tobias Harris set to hit free agency this summer the Sixers are going to find themselves in the market for a power forward. While the Sixers are certainly expected to explore the trade market, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where the two Atlantic Division rivals get something done.

New York showed a willingness to deal with Atlantic rivals during the 2023-2024 NBA season, as they struck a deal with the Toronto Raptors to land OG Anunoby. However, the Raptors were clearly headed towards a rebuild and not championship contention.

The Sixers’ most valuable available assets at this time are draft picks. If the Knicks are going to part ways with an All-Star caliber forward, their most significant return won’t be picks, unless another team is involved to get them a prominent player in the deal.

Philly might have its eyes on Randle’s situation in New York, but probably for different reasons. With the Knicks expected to be a playoff contender next season, the Sixers will be competing with New York in adding impact players for next year’s run.

