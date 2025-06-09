NBA News: Hawks Hiring Important Member of 76ers’ Front Office
As the Atlanta Hawks make some big changes in their front office, it will come at a cost for the Philadelphia 76ers, as Daryl Morey is set to lose one of his most notable teammates.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, new Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh is set to make two new hires this week. One of them happens to be Peter Dinwiddie, who served as the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations under Morey.
In addition to the Sixers, the New Orleans Pelicans will also lose a member of their front office to the Hawks, as Bryson Graham will move and see a promotion, becoming the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations in Atlanta.
Back in April, the Hawks made headlines when they fired their General Manager, Landry Fields. Once the Hawks put together another disappointing season, finishing 40-42 and missing the playoffs, Landry was shown the door.
The Hawks’ front office shakeup was something to watch for the Sixers, as Elton Brand was reported as a potential candidate to replace Fields. After a couple of weeks of speculation, Brand reportedly withdrew his name from the candidate pool. The Sixers’ General Manager will continue to play an important role behind the scenes, alongside Daryl Morey.
As for Dinwiddie, he joins his third NBA organization after leaving the Sixers. His career in the NBA started in 2006, when he took on a position with the Indiana Pacers. In 2008, Dinwiddie landed his first basketball ops position. By 2017, he was the Pacers’ Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.
When the Sixers created a front office shakeup in 2020, Dinwiddie joined the team after getting hired by Morey. At the time, Morey left the Houston Rockets’ front office to oversee Elton Brand’s operation. For the most part, the Sixers’ front office has remained intact. Dinwiddie’s departure will be notable this year.