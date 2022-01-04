NBA News: New York Knicks Get Julius Randle Back in Mix

The New York Knicks could get a much-needed reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as the veteran forward Julius Randle has been cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Randle was one of many star players around the NBA to miss time due to a COVID-related setback this season. Lately, the league's seen a significant rise in COVID cases, causing teams to miss notable players for several games.

The Knicks All-Star falls under that category. Prior to New York's New Year's Eve matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Randle was entered into the league's health and safety protocol. The shorthanded Knicks then went on to suffer a 15-point loss for their third-straight road game.

As the Knicks looked to wrap up their tough four-game road stint against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, Randle was once again absent. The Knicks fell short and took on a 15-point loss against the Raptors as well.

The Return of Randle

As of Tuesday, Randle's been cleared to return to the Knicks. However, he isn't guaranteed to play on Tuesday night. Typically, players who sit out due to COVID-related reasons might need a re-conditioning period before getting back out on the floor to play in a live game.

Therefore, the Knicks have listed Randle as questionable for New York's Tuesday night game against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks could certainly use Randle back in their lineup as they look to avoid falling into a three-game hole.

