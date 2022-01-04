Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: New York Knicks Get Julius Randle Back in Mix
    Publish date:

    NBA News: New York Knicks Get Julius Randle Back in Mix

    Author:

    The New York Knicks could get a much-needed reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as the veteran forward Julius Randle has been cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

    Randle was one of many star players around the NBA to miss time due to a COVID-related setback this season. Lately, the league's seen a significant rise in COVID cases, causing teams to miss notable players for several games.

    The Knicks All-Star falls under that category. Prior to New York's New Year's Eve matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Randle was entered into the league's health and safety protocol. The shorthanded Knicks then went on to suffer a 15-point loss for their third-straight road game.

    Read More

    As the Knicks looked to wrap up their tough four-game road stint against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, Randle was once again absent. The Knicks fell short and took on a 15-point loss against the Raptors as well. 

    The Return of Randle

    As of Tuesday, Randle's been cleared to return to the Knicks. However, he isn't guaranteed to play on Tuesday night. Typically, players who sit out due to COVID-related reasons might need a re-conditioning period before getting back out on the floor to play in a live game.

    Therefore, the Knicks have listed Randle as questionable for New York's Tuesday night game against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks could certainly use Randle back in their lineup as they look to avoid falling into a three-game hole. 

    More Atlantic Division News. . .

    USATSI_17426248_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: New York Knicks Get Julius Randle Back in Mix

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16993976_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    NBA Re-Schedules Multiple Sixers Games in January

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17448521_168388689_lowres
    News

    Player Observations After Sixers Dominate Houston at Home

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16965800_168388689_lowres (5)
    News

    Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Deals With Another Setback

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15588586_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15589573_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Monday

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_15589578_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    76ers vs. Rockets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Monday Night

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17432465_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Offers Positive Update on Instagram After Rough Week

    18 hours ago