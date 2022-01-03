Lakers Re-Route Denzel Valentine to Knicks Following Rajon Rondo Trade

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    NBA News: Lakers Re-Route Valentine to Knicks Following Rondo Trade
    Publish date:

    NBA News: Lakers Re-Route Valentine to Knicks Following Rondo Trade

    Author:

    With the NBA trade deadline still a little over a month away, the league hasn't seen a ton of action in the trade market just yet. However, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers got things started late last week as they engaged in a deal.

    As the Cavaliers have been thriving throughout the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season, they took a significant hit as their veteran guard Ricky Rubio suffered a torn ACL, immediately ending his run this year.

    Once the Cavs received Rubio's official diagnosis, it became clear that they would search the market for a veteran point guard to keep their playoff hopes alive and well this year. At first, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to Cleveland as a potential trade partner as the Cavaliers have shown interest in the disgruntled Ben Simmons before.

    But Cleveland wasn't looking for a blockbuster deal. Instead, they contacted the Los Angeles Lakers to check on the availability of their veteran championship-winning point guard, Rajon Rondo. Fortunately for Cleveland, Rondo was on the table.

    Read More

    Last Friday, the Cavaliers and the Lakers finalized a deal that sent Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for the veteran forward, Denzel Valentine. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Valentine wasn't expected to actually join the Lakers as Los Angeles reportedly intended to waive him. However, the Lakers found another way to move on from their newly acquired forward.

    The Knicks Enter the Conversation

    On Monday, the Lakers traded Valentine to the New York Knicks in what became a three-team deal between L.A., Cleveland, and New York, reports Adrian Wojnarowski. 

    The Lakers will free up a roster spot and get Valentine off the books. Meanwhile, the Knicks are reportedly undecided on what they will do with the veteran. Per Wojnarowski, there is a chance the Knicks move on from Valentine as early as Monday to free up roster space and allow him to sign wherever.

    Valentine appeared in 22 games for the Cavaliers this year. Averaging just under ten minutes off the bench, he contributed to 2.9 points per game while shooting 40-percent from three on roughly two attempts per game.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17413562_168388689_lowres
    News

    Lakers Re-Route Denzel Valentine to Knicks Following Rajon Rondo Trade

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_15953834_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Set to Return This Week

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16096808_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tyler Johnson's Stint With Sixers Concludes After Three Games

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17392824_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Danny Green Reveals He Can Play Again on Instagram

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17432378_168388689_lowres
    News

    Steve Nash Believes Joel Embiid is Too Unique for Comparisons

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17432380_168388689_lowres
    News

    Durant Brushes Off Heated Exchange With Joel Embiid

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17432377_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid Explains Exchange With Durant After Sixers Defeat Nets

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_15694997_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Additional Sixers Coaches Enter NBA's Health & Safety Protocol

    Dec 31, 2021