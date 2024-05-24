Notable NBA Draft Prospect Draws Comparison to Sixers Guard
During draft season, player comparisons are a big thing in the NBA. As the combine goes on, one prospect was recently connect to a current Philadelphia 76ers guard.
Devin Carter is a 6-foot-3 guard that decalred for the draft after his junior season at Providence. He had a breakout year, posting averages of 19.7 PPG and 3.6 APG while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Most mock drafts have Carter coming off the board in the middle of the first round.
Heading into the NBA, Carter has a lot of the same measurements that De'Anthony Melton had when he was in the combine. Both stood at 6-foot-3 and have a wingspan of 6-foot-8.
Since joining the Sixers in 2023, Melton has been a key contributor for the Sixers. His effective two-way play has made him a good complement to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Melton was among the Sixers top rotation players, but injuries plagued him this year. He only played in 38 games, averaging 11.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 3.0 APG in that time.
If Carter is able to resemble Melton, he'll have a shot at hanging around in the NBA. His frame and skill set might even put him on the Sixers' radar. While reports suggest they'll likely trade their pick, Philly is slated to make the No. 16 overall selection. In the event they decide to keep the pick, Carter is a prospect who could make sense for them.
As for Melton, the Sixers have a decision to make on him as well. This offseason, the veteran guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Despite his injury-ridden season, Melton will still likely have a decent market form for him.