Former Sixers First-Rounder Selected in NBA G League Expansion Draft

Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor finds a new NBA G League team.

Oct 9, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) attempts a shot over Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA G League will expand for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Next year, the league will welcome the Valley Suns, an affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and one former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder will join the roster.

Jahlil Okafor is set to be a part of the NBA G League’s expansion. He lands on the roster after his rights with the league sat with the Sixers’ affiliate, Delaware Blue Coats, a team he wasn’t competing with over the past season. Instead, Okafor has been overseas.

It’s unclear if the former Sixers draft pick will return to the States to compete for the Suns, but there is a chance he’ll be back around the NBA next year.

The former Duke product was a high-end pick in 2015. After averaging 17 points and nine rebounds during his freshman season with the Blue Devils, Okafor became the third-overall pick in the draft, landing with the rebuilding Sixers.

At the time, the Sixers didn’t have much to celebrate, but Okafor’s rookie season seemed promising. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team after starting in 48 of his 53 games played during his rookie effort.

During that season, Okafor averaged 51 percent from the field, scoring 18 points per game, and coming down with seven rebounds per outing. The following year, Okafor saw his playing time decrease by roughly seven minutes, which affected his production.

By year three with the Sixers, Okafor appeared in just two matchups before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets for a 26-game run.

The big man had stops in New Orleans and Detroit after his runs in the Atlantic Division. The last time he appeared in the NBA, Okafor had a 27-game stint with the Detroit Pistons in 2020-2021. He averaged five points and two rebounds in 13 minutes of action during that time.

Now, Okafor could get a chance to help younger NBA talent develop while showcasing himself as a 28-year-old veteran with several seasons of experience. Okafor joins former Blue Coats forward Justin Smith on the Suns’ affiliate.

