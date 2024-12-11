Philadelphia 76ers Legend Weighs in on the NBA GOAT Debate
Since retiring as a player, Philadelphia 76ers legend and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has transitioned into a successful career in broadcasting. Recently, the former MVP shared his thoughts on one of the biggest debates among fans and analysts of the league.
When he isn't on TV as part of the award-winning Inside The NBA show, he co-hosts The Steam Room podcast with Ernie Johnson. During one of their latest episodes, Barkley chimed in on the NBA's constant GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. He feels the conversation is pointless but both players are some of the greatest to ever step foot on an NBA court. However, he did make one bold claim in regards to MJ.
"I don't get into the debate between Michael and LeBron because I think it's weak journalism," Barkley said. "When guys on television and radio trying to get fools to call in the order. They're both great great great great. Michael Jordan is the best basketball player I ever played against."
Barkley and Jordan have intertwined careers, as they were both part of the now famous 1984 NBA Draft. The Bulls selected MJ with the third overall pick, while the Sixers nabbed Barkley at No. 5.
Having reached their peak at the same time, Barkley and Jordan clashed on numerous occasions. They even faced off on the games biggest stage, as the Bulls and Phoenix Suns matched p in the 1993 NBA Finals. Barkley edged Jordan out for MVP in the regular season, but "His Airness" ended up having the last laugh.
As an "NBA lifer," Barkley has had the chance to have an up-close look at both of these GOAT candidates. While he never played against LeBron, the Sixers legend has had the chance to cover his historic career as an analyst.