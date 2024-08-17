All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Rank Top 10 for Primetime Matchups in 2024-2025

The Philadelphia 76ers remain an intriguing team to watch in 2024-2025.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to a score against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to a score against the New York Knicks during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
This week, the NBA released the 2024-2025 schedule for all 30 teams.

As expected, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to partake in a notable chunk of primetime matchups.

While the Sixers just missed the top five in terms of nationally televised games, they will appear in the seventh-most primetime matchups during the 2024-2025 regular season with 21 total.

A Look at the Top 10

1. LA Lakers

Not so shocking. LeBron James still has mass appeal at this stage in his career. The Lakers will appear in a league-leading 29 nationally televised games as LeBron and the Lakers look to get back into championship contention.

2. Boston Celtics

They are the “world champions,” after all. Looking to defend their NBA title in 2024-2025, the Celtics remain a high-profile team this year.

3. Golden State Warriors

Similar to the Lakers, the Warriors continue a run with one of the best hoopers of this generation. The Team USA hero Steph Curry is looking to get Golden State back to its glory days.

4. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have become one of the NBA’s most exciting squads, and they only added to the excitement this summer when they picked up Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

5. Dallas Mavericks

The Western Conference Champions possess one of the most notable star duos in the league with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. As they look to make a similar run, NBA fans will get plenty of looks at Dallas this year.

6. Denver Nuggets

It might be a smaller market in Denver, but the Nikola Jokic effect is real. The three-time MVP remains one of the NBA’s most exciting players.

8. Phoenix Suns

At this point, the Suns have invested a lot in star power, but it hasn’t translated well on the court. Either way, the likes of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal is enough to put them on the primetime stage 19 times next year.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

The small market squad was a part of the tight Western Conference race to the top last year. They finished one game back from being in a three-way tie for the top seed. The Timberwolves proved a lot last season and convinced the league that they are worth 18 nationally televised games.

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Perhaps the interest in the Bucks is fading these days. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are big names, but the Bucks’ back-to-back playoff flameouts, mixed with the improvements of several Eastern Conference contenders, have often led to Milwaukee getting left out of the conversation as one of the favorites to battle with the Celtics for the top of the East.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

The Sixers and the Bucks will share the international TV stage on October 23 for the opener. After getting Milwaukee to start, the Sixers will return to the primetime stage in early November when they go back-to-back out in LA with matchups against the Clippers and the Lakers.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation.

