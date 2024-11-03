Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid Reportedly Involved in Altercation
It has been a rough go for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid to start the season as he has still yet to make his debut. Things seem to be getting rockier for the former MVP following recent developments of a postgame altercation.
On Saturday night, the Sixers were back on their home floor to take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid did not play in the game, but was on the bench in street clothes. He was also in the locker room after the game, where he reportedly got into an altercation with a reporter.
Shortly after this news surfaced, the NBA put out a statement of their own. They've been made aware of the situation and plan to launch their own investigation.
This whole ordeal began when a columnist took some shots at Embiid for not being available to start the regular season. The story not only mentioned the Sixers star's son, but his late brother as well. Embiid touched on the story during his media availability at practice earlier this week, and now there are these new developments of an alleged physical altercation.
Just two weeks into the regular season, the league will now be launching its second investigation into the Sixers and Embiid. The first came last week due to him being inactive for the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Upon concluding their investigation, the Sixers ended up being fined $100,000 for inconsistent statements regarding Embiid's health.
Following Embiid winning a gold medal and the Sixers having a home run of an offseason, many were excited to see this squad in action. However, they find themselves in a bit of a rough patch to open the 2024-25 campaign.