Sixers' Joel Embiid Addresses Mental Hurdles With Knee Injury
Playing through an injury is nothing new for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.
But it never gets any easier.
Before the Sixers fired up their first-round series against the New York Knicks, Embiid understood he wasn’t going to be one hundred percent. Back in January, the star center suffered a meniscus injury, which led to him undergoing surgery in February.
The Sixers’ star spent months in recovery before making a return during the final two weeks of the 2023-2024 regular season. Embiid ramped up the action and proved he could still be a significant lift for the Sixers in the playoffs.
During Thursday’s must-win Game 3 matchup, Embiid made it look easy despite battling through a knee injury and Bell’s Palsy.
“I just love playing the game,” said Embiid, following a 50-point outing in the Sixers’ first victory over the Knicks this postseason. “I just want to be on the floor as much as possible. I want to play as much as possible. I only have about, maybe, eight years left. So I have to enjoy this as much as possible, and I want to win.”
Dealing with countless injuries throughout his career, Embiid has been through a lot. As he worked on putting together another MVP campaign after taking home the hardware last season, Embiid saw his season derailed, which led to him having to jump over many mental hurdles throughout the recovery process.
“I think going from the knee injury, I think mentally the stress that may be part of it, like I’ve been saying, mentally it’s just been so draining, depressing,” stated Embiid. “I need to take care of myself mentally and physically.”
While Embiid’s thrilled to be back in action and helping the Sixers put together another playoff run, he’s had a hard time overcoming the mental aspect of playing through his knee injury. When asked if he’s beginning to trust his knee more, Embiid was blunt.
“No,” he said.
“I’m just trying to keep pushing. Like I said, I’m not going to quit. If it’s on one leg, I’m still going to go out there and try.”
Embiid’s effort was key to the Sixers’ Game 3 victory. As dominant as he was, Embiid believes that Thursday’s game included some luck — and there are aspects of the game that need improvement for Game 4.
“Have to keep playing better, and better, and better,” he finished. “Tonight I got lucky, I made a few shots. Have to find a way to rebound, and I don’t even necessarily care about rebounds, I just have to make sure my man doesn’t get it. Box out my man and take him out of the play. Whatever it takes to win.”
Embiid and the Sixers will get the next two days off. On Sunday, the Knicks will return to the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Sixers for the Game 4 battle before the series returns to New York.