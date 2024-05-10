Former Sixer Doubts a Joel Embiid, Paul George Pairing Would Work
With the Philadelphia 76ers having the space to spend this summer, they have already been linked to notable trade and free agency candidates.
As always, the Sixers are expected to be on the hunt for a star. While the team’s two All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, are expected to stick around for the long haul, Daryl Morey and the front office have some work to do after the Sixers’ star pairing couldn’t get it done during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
One of the most prominent players linked to the Sixers so far is the Los Angeles Clippers wing, Paul George. As George has a player option on the table, there were reports that extension negotiations have taken place on multiple occasions.
With the Clippers reportedly unwilling to lock in George with a max offer, there is a chance the veteran enters the free agency market. In the event that happens, the Sixers are expected to be near the front of the line to negotiate.
One former Sixer is under the impression that it’s a bad idea to pair up Embiid and George, primarily due to their playoff history.
Evan Turner’s Take on a Potential PG-Embiid Pairing
During a discussion with former 76er Andre Iguodala, Evan Turner kicked around the idea of Paul George returning to the Indiana Pacers to link up with the team’s current franchise player, Tyrese Haliburton.
As Turner explained why he believes that duo would not pan out in the Eastern Conference, he pivoted over to the Sixers.
“PG has a history of not showing up, which is an understatement,” Turner said. “…I’ve never met a human that will let a media rumor drive his energy or personality. Like, somebody was like, ‘I heard he’s going to Philly.’ And that [expletive] is like, ‘You know what, I’m going to Philly’. You know how soft that team is gonna be if him and Embiid go together? It would probably be the most skilled duo ever since Kobe and Shaq. Embiid would be hurt, and PG going to be Paul, though.”
Embiid’s past playoff performances have been up and down. While he’s typically dominant on the floor, always giving the Sixers a chance to win, his injuries have often held him back.
As for George, he’s generated a reputation of struggling to show up as the best version of himself when the games hold more weight. His latest playoff performance was a prime example.
In a series where he averaged 19 points while shooting 37 percent from deep in six games, George struggled in the Clippers’ final two games of the postseason. He totaled 33 points across two games and shot just 32 percent from the field, and 25 percent from deep. Similar to the Sixers, the Clippers fell out in six games against the Dallas Mavericks.
George and Embiid would be two-thirds of a star trio, which includes Tyrese Maxey, a player who has put together some stellar playoff performances in his career. While the first-time All-Star certainly plays a major part in the Sixers’ success, even in a scenario where a player like Paul George steps in, the Sixers need to make sure they are investing in a reliable third star this season.
Evan Turner doesn’t seem to believe the Clippers wing would be the ideal piece.