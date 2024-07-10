Phoenix Suns Rumored to be Pursuing Sixers Guard in Free Agency
The future of Kyle Lowry remains in question. After spending the back half of the 2023-2024 NBA season on the Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry entered free agency after his one-year deal expired.
All signs point to the Sixers retaining Lowry for another run, but it appears the veteran guard is weighing all options. According to PHNX’s Gerald Bourguet, the Suns are “in play” for Lowry, as the two parties have been discussing a potential pairing recently.
Lowry has garnered interest in multiple teams since he split with the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets last year.
Following his contract buyout with Charlotte, the New York Knicks reportedly targeted the veteran guard. Heading into the 2024 free agency period, the Los Angeles Clippers were a team linked to Lowry as a potential suitor as well.
The Sixers still seem to be interested in bringing Lowry back for a full season. When they signed him following the 2024 trade deadline, Lowry was available for 23 games to finish out the year. He appeared in the Sixers’ lone Play-In matchup, and started all six of their playoff games against the Knicks.
During the regular season, Lowry averaged eight points and six assists while shooting 40 percent from deep. In the playoffs, he contributed seven points and four assists per game while knocking down 33 percent of his threes.
Before Lowry and the Sixers parted ways for the summer, the veteran hinted that a return to his hometown team for a full run could be in play. However, Lowry has a market to entertain.
It seems the Suns have been able to hold up the reunion for the time being. Soon, we’ll see if Lowry is on pace to join another team after his run with the Heat and the Sixers — or if he’s going to head back to Philly to reunite with Nick Nurse and the rest of the team.