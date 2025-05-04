All 76ers

Popular NBA Draft Account Simulates Nightmare Scenario for Sixers

Tankathon's latest simulation put the Philadelphia 76ers in a tough spot.

May 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Kansas’ Johnny Furphy NBA at the Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
David Banks-Imagn Images
With the 2024-2025 NBA season in the rearview for the Philadelphia 76ers, could the year really get any worse? Unfortunately, yes.

Typically, just one positive comes out of finishing low in the ranks—as a high draft pick can come a team’s way. In the Sixers' case, they have to land a pick within the top six or else the selection goes to the Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to the 2020 Al Horford trade.

The good news for the Sixers is that they finished fifth in the NBA Draft Lottery standings. The bad news is that an unlucky draw could leave the Sixers in a nightmare scenario. A daily lottery simulation from the popular NBA Draft social media account, Tankathon, gave Philly fans an example on Saturday.

via @tankathon: Official sim for today. Raptors leap to 1. Sixers send their pick to OKC

The Sixers have over a 40 percent chance of actually seeing their pick come within the top four. Although the top pick is unlikely, the Sixers still have a 10 percent chance of winning the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

While Flagg is likely headed to Washington, Utah, or Charlotte, the Sixers would still be in a position to take one of the most intriguing incoming players. It’s their highest pick of the Daryl Morey era. Morey has been taking a lot of heat lately for his trades and signings since 2020, but the draft has been more hits than misses so far.

On Monday, May 12, the Sixers will hope to avoid the simulated nightmare scenario.

