Sixers Big Man Elated Over Detroit Pistons Historic Turnaround
Long before he was a backup center for the Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond was a cornerstone prospect for the Detroit Pistons. Long removed from his time with the franchise, he is still elated over their recent success.
After having the NBA's worst record in 2024, the Pistons have gone through a historic turnaround. As the regular season comes to a close, they are sitting in the top five in the Eastern Conference standings. On top of this, Detroit also became the first team in league history to triple their win total in just one year.
While talking about the Pistons for ESPN, Drummond shared his thoughts on his old team. He stated people judge him for supporting them, but Detroit is still a place that has sentimental value to him.
"This is amazing to see Detroit win. People actually look at me crazy for posting or liking stuff in Detroit, but it's, like, Detroit's my home," Drummond told ESPN. "To see the success of the city of what's going with the team, I almost feel like I'm a part of it even though I don't play for the team."
Drummond began his NBA journey with the Pistons, as Detroit drafted him No. 9 overall in 2012. He went on to spend seven-and-a-half seasons there, making two All-Stars teams and leading the league in rebounds four times in that stretch.
This offseason, Drummond opted to return to the Sixers in free agency. However, like most players on the roster, injuries left him limited in the 2025 campaign. The veteran center has appeared in 40 games this season while averaging 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG.