Sixers’ Competition in Potential Paul George Sweepstakes Revealed
Since the Philadelphia 76ers are loaded with cap space this summer, many expect Daryl Morey’s front office to make a big splash in free agency. The most popular target linked to the Sixers so far is Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George.
The Sixers seem to like their chances of potentially acquiring George this summer, according to reports, but there are obstacles that could prevent Philly from landing him.
For starters, there’s a chance George could put his free agency on hold for another year.
Currently, George remains under contract with the Clippers. He has a player option on the table worth $48 million. While the expectation is that George will decline the option and seek a brand new long-term extension, picking up the player option for one more go-round with LA shouldn’t be ruled out.
But in the event George does opt-out, as many expect, there will be a line of suitors for services. The Clippers are at the front, considering they still value the veteran sharpshooter. While it’s been reported that the Clippers haven’t met George’s contract demands just yet, the thought of losing him as free agency gets closer could cause the front office to cave.
If George decides that a split from the Clippers is truly in the cards, the Sixers would have to compete with several other teams to land him. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, roughly four other teams could be connected to a potential PG sweepstakes this summer.
Not including the Sixers and the Clippers, the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Indiana Pacers have all been mentioned as potential suitors.
At this stage in his career, the 34-year-old veteran is on the hunt for a major payday, along with an opportunity to compete for an NBA title. A reunion with the Pacers would be a good story for the nine-time All-Star, but all signs are pointing towards Indiana spending their money elsewhere.
The Heat, Knicks, and Magic could all make a solid case for George’s services. All three teams clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs this past season and are viewed as postseason contenders moving forward.
Fortunately for Philly, they don’t lack anything their competitors have. The Sixers have the cap space to make a desirable offer, along with an All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. While they remain without an Eastern Conference Finals appearance during this era, the Sixers have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the last seven seasons.
Now, they are searching for the ideal third star-caliber player to help get them to where they want to be.