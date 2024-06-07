Paul George Prediction Leaves Sixers Looking for Other Options
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Plan A in free agency this summer seems to be targeting LA Clippers wing, Paul George.
While the Sixers have many routes they can take in their hunt for a third star to pair alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, George has been touted as the best fit by many analysts.
But there isn’t a guarantee George will become available.
For the time being, the All-Star sharpshooter has a player option looming. He could simply pick up the $48 million option and play for the Clippers in 2024-2025. It’s become clear George would like to settle his future earlier, though.
Returning to the Clippers with a multi-year extension is a possibility for George. However, it’s been reported the Clippers are not willing to meet his price. That’s where the Sixers have an advantage, as they could be willing to offer the veteran a max deal in free agency.
Are the Sixers serious contenders in the PG market? Or are they leverage?
In a roundup of predictions, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz assumes the second scenario is more likely at this time.
“The real threat of George leaving for Philly on a max deal is going to force Los Angeles to pony up,” Swartz writes. “Clippers owner Steve Ballmer isn't going to be outbid for his All-Star, especially months before moving into the brand-new Intuit Dome this fall.”
Staying with the Clippers makes too much sense for George. After landing in LA in 2019, and joining forces with Kawhi Leonard, George has spent the last five seasons building on-court chemistry with the multi-time champion.
While George and Leonard haven’t quite figured out how to break through with the Clippers, there hasn’t been any indication that the two are embracing a split. Mix that in with the fact that George is an LA native, and likely looking at his last chance to land a long-term contract to keep him tied to a city for years to come, Los Angeles makes a lot more sense than Philly.
The ball is in the Clippers’ court. If they offer the max extension, the Sixers won’t have an opportunity to get in a room with George’s reps to put a contract on the table. The Sixers are a threat — but they aren’t that much of a threat. If the Clippers want their nine-time All-Star back, it won’t take too much convincing.