Sixers Continue Showing Interest in Former Player With Latest Move
Weeks before free agency kicked off, the Philadelphia 76ers showed interest in a handful of players by bringing them in for a workout. There was a former Sixers center in the mix.
Veteran big man Tony Bradley recently garnered the attention of the 76ers, and continues to do so as he’s set to join them on their 2024 NBA Summer League run.
On Wednesday, the Sixers announced the final roster for its Salt Lake City and Las Vegas runs, and Bradley is expected to be a part of both.
The 26-year-old center has some solid experience at this stage in his career. After going 28th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, Bradley started his career with the Utah Jazz.
After garnering playing time in just 12 games through his first two seasons, Bradley appeared in 58 matchups for the Jazz in 2019-2020. Despite showing upside, Bradley was traded twice during the 2020 offseason. He ended up starting the season with the Sixers.
Bradley was third on the Sixers’ depth chart at the center spot behind Joel Embiid and Dwight Howard. When Embiid would miss action, Bradley would collect starts. He started a career-high eight games in 20 matchups under Doc Rivers.
Although his time with the 76ers was short, Bradley had an impressive 20-game sample size. He made 68 percent of his shots from the field, averaging six points. He came down with five rebounds per game. The Sixers traded Bradley to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2021 deadline. He finished his 22-game stint in OKC before signing with the Chicago Bulls in 2022.
During his second season with the Bulls, Bradley was waived. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Bradley competed in the G League, looking for an opportunity to get a call up to a main roster. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t happen last year.
Bradley is willing to do what it takes to get back on teams’ radar. It’s clear the Sixers are intrigued about a potential reunion, considering he landed a workout recently.
The Sixers addressed the center position on day one of free agency negotiations by signing Bradley’s former Chicago teammate, Andre Drummond. However, that doesn’t mean the Sixers are finished with building at the five. In addition to Drummond, the 76ers drafted Adem Bona in the second round. And the future of Paul Reed is hazy at the moment, considering his contract situation.
If the Sixers make another change at the center position, moving on from Reed or another player, that could open up a lane for Bradley to land another opportunity in Philadelphia. First, he’ll have to impress in the Summer League.