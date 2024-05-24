Sixers Could Make Run at Rival Forward in Free Agency
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are in a position to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency. While they've mainly been tied to LA Clippers star Paul George, one insider brought up another name they could potentially make a run at.
In a recent story for SNY, Ian Begley touched on some of the New York Knicks' biggest decisions this offseason. Among the points mentioned was OG Anunoby, who could become a free agent. The veteran forward currently has a player option for next season valued at $19.9 million.
While discussing Anunoby's future, Begley cited the Sixers as a team that could offer him big money in free agency. He feels they could pivot to the Knicks forward if they fail in their pursuit of PG.
As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target. Paul George is also a target for Philadelphia. But if the Sixers can’t get George, I could see them making a big offer to Anunoby – if for no other reason than it would force New York to match the money.
Before being traded to the Knicks, Anunoby was connected to the Sixers in rumors. He was regularly brought up as someone the team could acquire with the pieces from the James Harden trade. In the 23 games following the move to New York, Anunoby averaged 14.1 PPG 4.4 RPG, and 1.7 SPG while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.
From a fit perspective, Anunoby makes a lot of sense for the Sixers. Along with being a versatile defender on the perimeter, he can easily slide in as the team's third option offensively behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Along with George, the Knicks forward is certainly someone who should be on their board of free agent targets.