Sixers Impress Super Agent With Tyrese Maxey’s Signing Presentation
The Philadelphia 76ers did a lot more than just offer Tyrese Maxey a max deal.
They showed the one-time All-Star how much he means to the organization with a unique presentation.
From the team’s Managing Partners, to the President of Basketball Operations, along with Maxey’s co-star Joel Embiid, and the legendary Julius Erving, the Sixers rolled out the red carpet for the former first-round pick as they acknowledge him as a cornerstone player for the franchise.
Following the presentation, Maxey’s agent Rich Paul made it known that he’s never seen anything like it.
“In 23 years, I’ve never seen a presentation like this,” Paul announced. “I’ve never seen a presentation like this for a player. So, thank you. I appreciate you guys.”
As one of the most prominent agents in basketball, Paul probably believed he’s seen it all. Managing a star like LeBron James since his early days, the super agent has been involved with some of the most significant signing periods of this era.
Still, the Sixers left the agent impressed with their showing for Maxey.
The 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft didn’t enter the NBA with the pressure of becoming an All-Star. If anything, Maxey was a first-round slider, as he was projected to go within the lottery.
Once Maxey reached his sophomore effort, he became a full-time starter for the 76ers. He averaged 18 points on 43 percent shooting from deep. By year four, Maxey entered the NBA’s All-Star conversation. He notched his first appearance in the big game as a reserve.
Maxey finished the 2023-2024 NBA season by averaging 26 points and six assists on 37 percent shooting from deep. Putting together a career-year, Maxey’s All-Star nod was followed by a Most Improved Player award. Adding two notable accolades to his resume during a contract year, Maxey earned a notable contract offer from the Sixers, and is now expected to play in Philadelphia through 2029.