Sixers Legend Applauds Team for Valiant Playoff Effort
After a hard-fought series with the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers officially saw their season come to an end last week. Even though things didn’t go their way, one legend took to social media to give the team their flowers.
In what has gone down as one of the best first-round matchups in recent memory, Joel Embiid and company fell just short. Tyrese Maxey came alive at MSG to extend things to a sixth game, but the Sixers were unable to force Game 7 on their home floor.
Recently, Julius “Dr. J” Erving made a heartfelt post for the Sixers on X/Twitter. He applauded the Knicks as well, but praised the Sixers for the fight they showed this season.
Despite the fact that their offseason started earlier than they might have wanted, the Sixers still have a lot to be positive about moving forward. Among the biggest bright spots was the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. The young guard stepped up in a big way this season, solidifying himself as a legit running mate for Joel Embiid in the process.
As for Embiid, he is still playing like one of the top players in the league. Before he suffered a knee injury that cost him two months, the reigning MVP was putting up historic offensive numbers. Even though he was battling multiple ailments in the postseason, he still put up star-level numbers.
Coming off a season that ended in an early playoff exit, the pressure is now on for the Sixers. They have a sizable amount of cap space this offseason for the first time in years. Now, Daryl Morey and the front office are in a position to put together a complementary supporting cast around their two stars.