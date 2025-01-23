Sixers Legend Gives Bold Take on Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
Throughout his career as a TV analyst, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has never been shy to give his takes on the current generation of players. His most recent target was one of the NBA's most electrifying young talents.
When it comes to walking highlight reels in the league today, Ja Morant should be one of the first players mentioned. Since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2019 by the Memphis Grizzlies, he has thrown down countless memorable slams. However, Barkley isn't a fan of Morant's jaw-dropping style.
On Monday afternoon, Morant and the Grizzlies found themselves in an afternoon matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the NBA's loaded slate for MLK Day. While on TNT's Inside The NBA, Barkley gave his thoughts on the star guard. He feels that Morant's style of play is too reckless and that he should stop trying to throw down poster dunks.
"He's a teriffic player, Ja. My only concern is he's a little too reckless for me," Barkley said. "He can't be running into them big bodies like that. Because he's gonna get hurt, big bodies hurt little bodies."
Morant has dealt with his fair share of injuries in the NBA, but it hasn't impacted his approach on the court in any way. Despite saying himself that he was going to stop looking to posterize people, the All-Star guard continues to play above the rim. Morant recently sent the basketball world into a frenzy when he threw a dunk down over San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama (even though it didn't count).
Morant, 25, is in the midst of his sixth season with the Grizzlies. In the 24 games he's played in this year, he is averaging 21.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.