Tyrese Maxey to Represent Sixers as All-Star Starter

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was named a starter for the 2026 All-Star game in Los Angeles, it was revealed on NBC on Monday afternoon.

It is Maxey's second All-Star selection, and the first starting nod of his career.

His case speaks for itself. Maxey is third in the NBA in scoring on good shooting efficiency. Maxey has an assist-to-turnover ratio that would rank fourth among all players to register usages of at least 30 percent and at least 30 minutes per game.

The minute load and usage are impressive context when you factor in that Maxey is also tied for fifth in the NBA in steals per game.

The offensive efficiency, both as a shooter and ball-handler, and defensive motor have helped spear-head Philadelphia's ability to keep the boat afloat while Joel Embiid and Paul George were inconsistently available in the 2025 portion of this season.

Maxey has been so consistently effective that he had a strong argument for best guard in the Eastern Conference just about one month into the season. While he's come back down to the level of the other best guards in the east, Maxey has maintained his footing in that conversation.

"Look at his stats. Look what he's been doing the whole season. From game one to game 41 today, he's just been probably one of the top three players in the league right now. Just seeing him go out there every night, it's been really fun to go out there and watch," guard Quentin Grimes said at shootaround ahead of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

In Grimes' eyes, one of the biggest differences is that Maxey isn't weighed down by the aches of last season.

"Maybe just his mindset, preparation. When I got here, it was a pretty bad situation last year. So everybody was kind of down. But this year, everybody came in here with a fresh new attitude, excited for the season. He's carried that for the whole season, really," Grimes said.

So Maxey has earned his reward for a torrid first half of the season. He is an All-Star starter. The Fans represent 50 percent of the vote for All-Star starters. The media and players account for 25 percent each.

Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown and Giannis Anetokounmpo will join Maxey in the starting lineup for the Eastern Conference.

And with that, the crown on his head becomes ever heavier.