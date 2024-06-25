All 76ers

Sixers Rival Expected to Join Potential Sweepstakes for Clippers Star

Paul George's market could include a Philadelphia 76ers rival.

Justin Grasso

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward Paul George (13) of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball against Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Maxey (0) of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter in the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Last week, a report hinted the Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in acquiring Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George was quickly fading. Since then, several reports have indicated that while the interest has “waned” that doesn’t mean Philly has exited the PG sweepstakes.

Don’t discount the Sixers’ interest in Paul George. And apparently, another Atlantic Division organization should be watched in that market as well, as Marc Stein suggests the New York Knicks are expected to enter the sweepstakes if George’s time with the Clippers is officially running out.

The Knicks have always been recognized as a star-hunting club. In the past, they were in the sweepstakes for prominent players such as Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell. Last season, the Knicks brought over OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, a player that is set to land the big bucks in the open market.

Now, the Knicks could keep tabs on George, depending on his next move. Weeks ago, it seemed George was headed towards declining his player option with the Clippers and hitting the open market, where he would be met with offers from teams like the Sixers and the Orlando Magic.

But the Clippers are still sold on their trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George. So, LA remains a threat to retain him. In the event George returns to LA, it will be on an extension. However, a sign-and-trade is gaining steam at this time, which opens up the door for more opportunities for the Clippers — and more competition for the Sixers.

Philly might not be in a PG-or-bust predicament this summer, but it’s certainly hard not to assume the star wing is their best fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Last season, George averaged 23 points on 41 percent shooting from beyond the arc in 74 matchups. While his postseason history isn’t flawless, he has 11 playoff runs under his belt.

Losing the George sweepstakes could sting for the Sixers — losing the George sweepstakes to the Knicks could really hurt next season. After New York finished with the second seed in 2024, they defeated Philadelphia in six games. Adding a nine-time All-Star to the equation would be a major boost for New York.

