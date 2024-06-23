NBA Insider: Don’t ‘Discount’ Sixers in Paul George Sweepstakes
After hearing about the Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in potentially bringing in Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George for the past month, a report from an NBA Insider shifted the narrative.
“The Philadelphia 76ers' interest in pursuing Paul George has significantly waned in recent days,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania wrote on X earlier this week. “The franchise is expected to be aggressive elsewhere with its salary cap flexibility and draft capital leading into next week’s NBA Draft.”
The recent update suggested the Sixers could be out on George at this stage in the offseason, leaving many to question why that would be the case.
However, another NBA Insider adds caution to that idea.
“I wouldn’t discount the Sixers’ interest in Paul George until his status is finalized with Los Angeles or elsewhere,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on X. “George has been atop Philadelphia’s wish list for some time — should the Sixers get the chance to talk with George on June 30.”
Paul George remains the NBA’s biggest mystery at this point in the summer. He has four options on the table for his future. Opt-in and play at least another season for the LA Clippers, pick up the option and get traded, decline the option and hit the free agency market, or sign a new extension with the Clippers and stick around for several more seasons.
The last option has been a discussion between George and the Clippers, but the two parties haven’t agreed on dollar figures. With a lack of extension talks moving in the right direction, all signs were pointing to George hitting the open market, where the Clippers would have to compete with teams like the Sixers.
Now that the sign-and-trade scenario has recently picked up steam, that’s where the Sixers are suddenly looking at other options. When it comes to third star rankings altogether for Philadelphia, it’s unclear where George sits. The idea of snagging the biggest star on the market without having to give up any assets was a no-brainer move for the Sixers.
Since it might cost more than a max contract to land George, the Sixers will have to poke around and find the best value through the trade market as well.
The odds of George heading to Philly might’ve decreased this week, but nothing should be ruled out until George makes a decision regarding his player option.