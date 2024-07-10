Sixers Star Joel Embiid Opens up on Facing France With Team USA
For the first time in his career, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be suiting up in international play. In a rare situation, he had multiple countries to choose from. However, he opted to join the star-studded cast on Team USA for the Paris games.
Upon getting his French passport last year, Embiid could have played for the host country. His decision to play for the United States was not met kindly, which led to speculation about the Sixers big man receiving a poor reception from fans.
Following the first day of training camp for Team USA, Embiid was asked about possibly being booed by French fans in a possible matchup. He isn't too worried about it, citing that it couldn't be worse than what he heard in last season's playoffs from New York Knicks fans.
“I don’t think it should be anything, but if it’s more than that, I embrace it,” Embiid said. “I don’t think you can get worse than playing in New York in the playoffs.”
Embiid and the Sixers found themselves in a hard-fought series with the Knicks in the first round. It ended up going six games, with Philly eventually being eliminated by their divison rival.
Looking ahead to the Olympics, a matchup with France will be one of Team USA's biggest challenges. They too have a versatile seven-footer on their roster in San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama. Other notable names include Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and former Sixers forward Nic Batum.
As for Team USA, Embiid is just one of many NBA superstars who chose to play this summer. He will be flanked by the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and many more.