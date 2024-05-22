Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Lands Notable Ranking on NBA Next Gen List
Over the last few seasons, the NBA has witnessed the rise of some notable players. With many high-end draft picks transforming into bonafide stars, it’s clear that the new era has truly established some faces of the league for years to come, and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is in the mix.
This week, The Ringer released its Top 25 players of the NBA’s next generation. Players who are the age of 25 and under qualify. Maxey, who doesn’t turn 24 until early November, is already high on the list after putting together his most notable season yet.
In 2023-2024, Maxey entered the season expecting to take over the Sixers’ backcourt full-time after one and a half seasons of James Harden’s Philadelphia tenure.
Many around the league wondered whether Maxey could establish himself as an All-Star point guard after proving to be a rising star at the two-guard position.
In 70 games, Maxey averaged a career-high 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds. He drained 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 37 percent of his threes on high volume.
Not only was Maxey an All-Star, he was voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player after averaging 20 points and four assists one year prior.
According to The Ringer’s next-gen rankings, Maxey places sixth, trailing only Tyrese Haliburton, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama.
Not bad for a player who fell outside of the lottery during the 2020 NBA Draft.
“In the most basic terms, the ideal point guard can shoot, score, and pass without turning the ball over, and Maxey checks every one of those boxes. His speed is exciting, he has a magnetic personality, and he’s not afraid to attempt audacious shots in the clutch. What more could you want from a young guard on the rise?”
Maxey’s run last season wasn’t perfect, of course. The Ringer expressed some doubts, pointing out the Sixers’ team struggles when Maxey was in the driver’s seat during Joel Embiid’s eight-week absence after knee surgery.
Is Maxey just the perfect sidekick to an MVP-caliber talent? Well, it’s too early to tell. While Maxey has four seasons under his belt, he improved every single year, marking career highs at the end of each run.
There isn’t a question of can Maxey be a star in the NBA — it’s more about just how good will Maxey be when he reaches his peak?