Timberwolves Star Takes Page Out of Joel Embiid’s Book in Viral Video
The Minnesota Timberwolves are finding plenty of success in the 2024 NBA Playoffs so far. With three games down in their series against the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota is one win away from a first-round sweep after collecting a 126-109 win on Friday night.
As Minnesota took care of business, their star guard Anthony Edwards made a motion that’s quite familiar to Philadelphia 76ers fans, as the star center Joel Embiid has acted it out many times over the last few seasons.
Inspired the wrestling stable, DX, Edwards did the crotch chop motion amidst his 36-point performance against the Suns.
A few seasons ago, Embiid adopted the celebration anytime he successfully knocked down a bucket while getting a foul called beforehand.
The Sixers’ big man landed attention from WWE legend, Triple H, which led to a pregame collaboration during the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Before the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1, Embiid rang the bell with Triple H with the DX theme playing in the arena.
The celebration was consistent over the years. Unfortunately for Embiid, it landed him in some trouble with the league.
Back in October, Embiid was hit with a $35,000 fine after he did the celebration in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA described it as an “obscene gesture.”
Since then, Embiid has had a couple of fake-outs with the celebration.
Edwards might find himself in a similar position soon. Considering he went viral for the celebration on Friday night, the NBA could hit the Timberwolves star with a similar punishment in the coming days.